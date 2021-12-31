Submission ID: 3572
Date Lost December 30, 2021
Area/Town Lost Between vass and carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost McIntosh rd
Closest Major Intersection McIntosh and vass carthage
Owner's Full Name Sidney Dupuis
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9103158492
Alternate Phone (910) 315-8489
Additional Comments Charlie Brown is very sweet he may growl because he is scared but if you call him by his name he calms down. Please the whole family is heart broken over him taking off. He has a green and red collar on and may have a rope in tow. Please if found contact us
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Charlie Brown
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Chocolate lab
Markings All brown
Predominant Color Brown
Age of Pet 2
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Red with green
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Not on new collar
