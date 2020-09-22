UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED DOG HAS BEEN FOUND
Submission ID: 2840
Date Lost September 22, 2020
Area/Town Lost Union Pines HS area
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Grady Rd/ Union Church
Owner's Full Name Tempe Brown
Email sundogrph@live.com
Zip 28326
Primary Phone 9106386360
Additional Comments 9 month old neutered chocolate lab and older spayed white/tan beagle mix with blue eyes
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Shaver
Type of Animal Chocolate Labrador Retriever
Breed Labrador Retriever
Markings Brown
Age of Pet 9 months
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Blue
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Rabies tag
