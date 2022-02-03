Submission ID: 3634
Date Lost January 25, 2022
Area/Town Lost ABERDEEN
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 55 RD
Closest Major Intersection mmmfood lion TOKYO EXPRESS and mexi
Owner's Full Name SARINA
Email Kericandsarina@yahoo.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 9107739723
Alternate Phone (910) 315-9939
Additional Comments Female small black/white Chihuahua mix has seizures. Needs to come home asap
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Lola
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Chihuahua/schnazer
Markings Greenish blueish stitches on belly
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 9yrs
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Short
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
