Submission ID: 3563
Date Lost December 20, 2021
Area/Town Lost Southern Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Haley Street in the area of Cox Street and Murray Hill Road
Closest Major Intersection Murray Hill Road
Owner's Full Name Dyshia Jones
Email dyshiajones@yahoo.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 9106840758
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Omaha
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Chihuahua
Markings White chest
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color Black
Age of Pet 8
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Red or red and white as seen in photo
Collar I.D. Tag(s) None
