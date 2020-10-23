Submission ID: 2882
Date Lost October 23, 2020
Area/Town Lost Aberdeen
Owner's Full Name Omar Ferrer
Email None@gmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 910-757-0245
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Brownie
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Chihuahua Mix
Markings None
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Docked
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) blue
Collar I.D. Tag(s) no
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.