UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED DOG HAS BEEN FOUND
Submission ID: 3222
Date Lost May 24, 2021
Area/Town Lost West End
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Lucas road
Closest Major Intersection Deadman curve road
Owner's Full Name April King
Email Jking0519@gmail.com
Zip 27376
Primary Phone 9109759400
Alternate Phone (910) 975-0642
Additional Comments Missing pet dog
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Fraya
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Chihuahua
Markings Tan
Age of Pet 5
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.