Submission ID: 3646
Date Lost February 10, 2022
Area/Town Lost Southern Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Delaware ave and Youngs Rd
Closest Major Intersection May st
Owner's Full Name Catherine Teague and Jonathan Webb
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 3366393645
Alternate Phone (910) 309-7660
Additional Comments Bella is a 12yr old tan Chihuahua. She's my baby!
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Bella
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Chihuahua
Markings White chest
Predominant Color Tan
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 12
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Short
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
