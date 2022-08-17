Lost Dog, Chihuahua in Southern Pines Aug 17, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Submission ID: 3974Date Lost July 18, 2022Area/Town Lost Southern pines Street or Road Where Pet Lost Niagara Carthage rdClosest Major Intersection N/AOwner's Full Name Tiana payneEmail Paynetiana5@gmail.comZip 28387Primary Phone 9105855981Alternate Phone (910) 703-6370Additional Comments If seen please be kind he is very skittish and barks a lot when around somebody he is unfamiliar with thank youPHOTO IF AVAILABLEUpload Photo File uploadedANIMAL DESCRIPTIONAnimal Name MiloType of Animal Chihuahua and winer dog mixedBreed Short haird chihuahuaMarkings White Predominant Color Brown2nd Color TanAge of Pet 4Is Pet Microchipped? NoSEXSex of Pet MaleIs Pet Spayed or Neutered? NoTAILTail of Pet LongSize of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)COATCoat of Pet ShortEARSEars of Pet ErectCOLLARCollar of Pet NoneCollar Color(s) N/ACollar I.D. Tag(s) N/A Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism. Register Log In Digital Only Subscriptions Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot. Starting at $10.17 for 30 days Get Started View all rates Rate Price Duration Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free. As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Free Get Started Home Delivery Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com. Starting at $80.25 for 365 days Get Started View all rates Rate Price Duration 12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days 3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days 6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days LATEST E-EDITION Wed., Aug. 17, 2022 Calendar Aug 17 Growing Moore Readers Summer Reading Stations Wed, Aug 17, 2022 Aug 17 New Paintings by Keiko Genka Wed, Aug 17, 2022 Aug 18 Growing Moore Readers Summer Reading Stations Thu, Aug 18, 2022 Aug 18 New Paintings by Keiko Genka Thu, Aug 18, 2022 Aug 18 Shaw House Tours (NOW ON SATURDAYS) Thu, Aug 18, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.