UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED THE DOG HAS BEEN FOUND
Submission ID: 3524
Date Lost November 29, 2021
Area/Town Lost Southern Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Central Dr - Trailer Park
Closest Major Intersection Airport RD
Owner's Full Name Jesus Vazquez
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 9106038021
Alternate Phone (910) 603-2599
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Dandy
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Chihuahua
Markings none
Predominant Color White
2nd Color none
Age of Pet 1 year old
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
