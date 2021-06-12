Submission ID: 3260
Date Lost June 11, 2021
Area/Town Lost 270 e Salisbury st Robbins
Street or Road Where Pet Lost E salisbury st
Closest Major Intersection 705 Econo gas station
Owner's Full Name Susan cole
Zip 27325
Primary Phone 9109867043
Additional Comments My brown Chihuahua is missing. Our family is searching everywhere since last night. We are in Robbins location 270 east Salisbury st. He barks alot!! Please help get him home. 910 986 7043
His name is Roscoe
Thank you
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Roscoe
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Chihuahua
Markings White chest
Predominant Color Light brown
Age of Pet 1 yr
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
