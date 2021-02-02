Submission ID: 3025
Date Lost February 01, 2021
Area/Town Lost Robbins
Street or Road Where Pet Lost E Hemp St
Owner's Full Name Fernando Hernandez
Email qro_o@live.com
Zip 27325
Primary Phone 3363013751
Additional Comments Chihuahua 13 years old cream color with white spot on his head
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Spikey
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Chihuahua
Markings Cream color with a white spot on his head
Predominant Color Cream
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 13 years
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
