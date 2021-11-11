Submission ID: 3496
Date Lost November 04, 2021
Area/Town Lost Robbins
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 250 east elm st
Closest Major Intersection Plank road and 705
Owner's Full Name Angelica Pulido
Email Cesarrojo1996@gmail.com
Zip 27325
Primary Phone 3366533901
Alternate Phone (910) 585-0377
Additional Comments She got out the house
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Chlow
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Chihuahua
Markings Golden with white on chest
Predominant Color Golden
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 8
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
