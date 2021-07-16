Submission ID: 3317
Date Lost July 16, 2021
Area/Town Lost Jackson Springs
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Martin Rd
Closest Major Intersection 211
Owner's Full Name Erica
Zip 27281
Primary Phone 9105285174
Additional Comments White chihuahua, with black eye, she has a blue tattoo mark on belly from where she was fixed.
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Sassy
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Chihuahua
Markings One black eye
Predominant Color White
Age of Pet 4
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
