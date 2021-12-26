Submission ID: 3570
Date Lost December 24, 2021
Area/Town Lost Aberdeen-NC
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Roseland Rd and Bachelor Farm Rd
Owner's Full Name Christine Spence
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 910-773-0944
Alternate Phone (910) 986-4768
Additional Comments Missing since Christmas Eve evening very sweet Chihuahua mix black and tan had a orange light up collar on. Very sweet is treated like my kid please help
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Rowdy or Rowdy Rudy
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Chihuahua mix
Markings Black tan and white
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color Tan
Age of Pet 1 yr
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Orange light up
