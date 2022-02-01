UPDATE: FOUND
Date Lost February 01, 2022
Area/Town Lost Aberdeen
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Roseland Rd
Closest Major Intersection 15/501
Owner's Full Name Christine Haymore
Email christinem119@gmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 9106038488
Additional Comments Husky mix and chichula mixed
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Ruby
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Chichullia
Markings Black spots
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Black
Age of Pet 9 months
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Short
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Pink
This dog is back home. Two lost reports for her and a husky were indicated by PawBoost as being found and home safely. I put picture of Ruby and then that she and her companion were home safely on facebook page but they have been deleted there.
