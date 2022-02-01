UPDATE: FOUND

Submission ID: 3631

Date Lost February 01, 2022

Area/Town Lost Aberdeen

Street or Road Where Pet Lost Roseland Rd

Closest Major Intersection 15/501

Owner's Full Name Christine Haymore

Email christinem119@gmail.com

Zip 28315

Primary Phone 9106038488

Additional Comments Husky mix and chichula mixed

Animal Name Ruby

Type of Animal Dog

Breed Chichullia

Markings Black spots

Predominant Color White

2nd Color Black

Age of Pet 9 months

Is Pet Microchipped? Yes

Sex of Pet Female

Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes

Tail of Pet Short

Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)

Coat of Pet Short

Ears of Pet Hanging

Collar of Pet Nylon

Collar Color(s) Pink

(1) comment

Patricia Bryan

This dog is back home. Two lost reports for her and a husky were indicated by PawBoost as being found and home safely. I put picture of Ruby and then that she and her companion were home safely on facebook page but they have been deleted there.

