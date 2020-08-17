Submission ID: 2793
Date Lost August 12, 2020
Area/Town Lost Erect
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Bennet road, Lillie lane
Owner's Full Name Casey Ann Frye
Email Fryecasey996@yahoo.com
Zip 27316
Primary Phone 3362673457
Additional Comments UPDATE: he was spotted today around 1:30 pm on Busbee road across from Needhams Grove Church. He could have made his way down Needham grove road. Please anyone in that area keep your eyes open and help me bring my baby boy home!!!
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Apollo
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Chihuahua/ beagle mix
Markings White on all 4 legs but back legs are mostly brown
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color Brown and white
Age of Pet 1 year
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
