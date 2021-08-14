UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED DOG FOUND SAFE
Date Lost August 14, 2021
Area/Town Lost Vass
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Black Hawk Road
Closest Major Intersection Lobelia Rd and J Burns Rd
Owner's Full Name Amy Dahl
Email afdahl42@gmail.com
Zip 28394
Primary Phone 910 245-2603
Alternate Phone (910) 639-7479
Additional Comments Dog is not aggressive. She decided to go adventuring and wouldn’t come back. She is wearing a camo buckle collar and a chain collar.
Upload Photo File uploaded
Animal Name Sheba
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Chesapeake Bay Retriever
Markings Solid color
Predominant Color Deadgrass (tawny/yellow)
Age of Pet 8
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
Coat of Pet Short
Ears of Pet Hanging
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Camo/olive
