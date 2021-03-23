Submission ID: 3111
Date Lost March 22, 2021
Area/Town Lost East of Vass
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Black Hawk Road
Closest Major Intersection NC 690
Owner's Full Name Amy Dahl
Email Oakhillafd@EarthLink.net
Zip 28394
Primary Phone 910 639-7479
Additional Comments Missing—elderly dog. About the size and shape of a dark chocolate Lab but with a wavy coat. Thin and has mobility problems, with resulting sores on her legs. Mostly deaf.
She could not use her back legs and I set her out on the grass in the sun...and she got up and wandered off!
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Sugar
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Chesapeake Bay Retriever
Markings None
Predominant Color Dark brown
Age of Pet 14
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Curly
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
