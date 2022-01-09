Submission ID: 3587
Date Lost January 07, 2022
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 295 tyson lane
Owner's Full Name Aaron Talbert
Email aarontalbert10@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9106399647
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Beau
Type of Animal Tri heeler
Breed Heeler
Markings Big black spot on back towards his rear
Predominant Color Blue/black
2nd Color Red
Age of Pet 5
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
Collar Color(s) Lost
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Lost
