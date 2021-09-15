Lost Dog Aberdeen

UPDATE: STILL MISSING AS OF 9/15/21

Submission ID: 3394

Date Lost August 13, 2021

Area/Town Lost Aberdeen

Street or Road Where Pet Lost Carolina Rd

Closest Major Intersection NC 211 East

Owner's Full Name Tina

Email tinasheppard957@gmail.com

Zip 28315

Primary Phone 9107839333

Alternate Phone (910) 215-7438

Additional Comments Please help me find my dogs. I am missing three dogs. Eva was like a service animal to me. Eva calm my anxiety. Eva is a buff color 5 year old Terrier poodle. Eva was lost with her two puppies who are six months old. A reward is offered to anyone who has information on their whereabouts or who has them. It is believed that they were taken from STS Trucking on Carolina Road. The owner had taken them to Hoke County Animal Control in the past. He told me he would take them there again but I cannot find my dogs. It is believed that possibly the workers took the dogs if anybody has information please please please contact me.

PHOTO IF AVAILABLE

Upload Photo File uploaded

ANIMAL DESCRIPTION

Animal Name Eva

Type of Animal Dog

Breed Poodle terrier mix

Markings Buff color terrier mix long hair just been spayed

Predominant Color Buff

Age of Pet Eva 5 -- puppies 5 months-- Luna 1 year?

Is Pet Microchipped? No

SEX

Sex of Pet Female

Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes

TAIL

Tail of Pet Short

Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)

COAT

Coat of Pet Medium

EARS

Ears of Pet Erect

COLLAR

Collar of Pet None

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days