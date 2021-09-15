UPDATE: STILL MISSING AS OF 9/15/21
Date Lost August 13, 2021
Area/Town Lost Aberdeen
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Carolina Rd
Closest Major Intersection NC 211 East
Owner's Full Name Tina
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 9107839333
Alternate Phone (910) 215-7438
Additional Comments Please help me find my dogs. I am missing three dogs. Eva was like a service animal to me. Eva calm my anxiety. Eva is a buff color 5 year old Terrier poodle. Eva was lost with her two puppies who are six months old. A reward is offered to anyone who has information on their whereabouts or who has them. It is believed that they were taken from STS Trucking on Carolina Road. The owner had taken them to Hoke County Animal Control in the past. He told me he would take them there again but I cannot find my dogs. It is believed that possibly the workers took the dogs if anybody has information please please please contact me.
Animal Name Eva
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Poodle terrier mix
Markings Buff color terrier mix long hair just been spayed
Predominant Color Buff
Age of Pet Eva 5 -- puppies 5 months-- Luna 1 year?
Is Pet Microchipped? No
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Tail of Pet Short
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
Coat of Pet Medium
Ears of Pet Erect
Collar of Pet None
