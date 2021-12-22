Lost Dog Southern Pines

UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED DOG HAS BEEN FOUND

Submission ID: 3568

CONTACT INFORMATION

Date Lost December 22, 2021

Area/Town Lost Horse country Southern Pines

Street or Road Where Pet Lost 2439 Youngs road

Closest Major Intersection Between Calloway and Bumpalong

Owner's Full Name George Manley and Cheryl Vorster

Email george@bellmanley.com

Zip 28387

Primary Phone +19106038395

Alternate Phone (910) 691-4906

Additional Comments Standard poodle cut short out with a Bouvier des Flanders named Thompson - both very friendly

PHOTO IF AVAILABLE

Upload Photo File uploaded

ANIMAL DESCRIPTION

Animal Name Milo

Type of Animal Dog

Breed Standard parti poodle

Markings Brown head and rear white in between

Predominant Color Brown

2nd Color White

Age of Pet 12 months

Is Pet Microchipped? Yes

SEX

Sex of Pet Male

Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No

TAIL

Tail of Pet Short

Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)

COAT

Coat of Pet Curly

EARS

Ears of Pet Hanging

COLLAR

Collar of Pet Nylon

Collar Color(s) Turquoise

Collar I.D. Tag(s) Lies flat on collar

