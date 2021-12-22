UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED DOG HAS BEEN FOUND
Submission ID: 3568
CONTACT INFORMATION
Date Lost December 22, 2021
Area/Town Lost Horse country Southern Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 2439 Youngs road
Closest Major Intersection Between Calloway and Bumpalong
Owner's Full Name George Manley and Cheryl Vorster
Email george@bellmanley.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone +19106038395
Alternate Phone (910) 691-4906
Additional Comments Standard poodle cut short out with a Bouvier des Flanders named Thompson - both very friendly
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Milo
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Standard parti poodle
Markings Brown head and rear white in between
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 12 months
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Short
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Curly
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Turquoise
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Lies flat on collar
