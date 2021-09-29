UPDATE: DOG HAS BEEN FOUND
Submission ID: 3420
Date Lost September 28, 2021
Area/Town Lost Southern Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Country club drive
Closest Major Intersection Country club and e Indiana
Owner's Full Name Aaron Blake Craft
Email Aaroncraft56@gmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 5405989081
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Aurora
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Feist
Markings White chest/belly
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 3
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Flea
Collar Color(s) Grey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.