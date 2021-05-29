Submission ID: 3235
CONTACT INFORMATION
Date Lost May 23, 2021
Area/Town Lost Robbins
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 1595 Wilson rd
Closest Major Intersection Hwy22
Owner's Full Name Sharon Crabtree
Email sharonwll752@aol.com
Zip 27325
Primary Phone 9107835491
Alternate Phone (336) 302-7350
Additional Comments Please bring Layla back safely
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name LAYLA
Type of Animal DOG
Breed PIT BULL
Markings She had a white marking in her chest similar to an angel
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color Red
Age of Pet 3
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
Collar Color(s) Yellowish green
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Jack Crabtree, Layla, 3363027350 1595 Wilson rd
