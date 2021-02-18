UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED DOG WAS FOUND
Date Lost February 16, 2021
Area/Town Lost Robbins
Street or Road Where Pet Lost East Virginia Avenue
Owner's Full Name Lionel Merida
Zip 27325
Primary Phone 9106901525
Additional Comments Last time someone see was around the post office around 3:30
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Beuty
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pitbull mix
Markings No
Predominant Color Brown
Age of Pet 1 year
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Choke Chain
Collar Color(s) Green
