Submission ID: 3368
Date Lost August 23, 2021
Area/Town Lost Aberdeen
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 216 Flat Rock Road
Closest Major Intersection 15-501
Owner's Full Name Degena C Richardson
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 19107226788
Alternate Phone (910) 690-3828
Additional Comments 6 year old spayed female. Last seen around 10:30 am. Brown with black muzzle. Around 45 lbs, stocky, docked tailed. Has limited vision in right eye. She is very friendly to people and her pet family but does not get along with animals outside of her family. Takes daily medication for arthritis in hips. She was a rescue years ago adopted from Moore County Animal Control. We love her and want her home.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Bobbie Jo
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Mixed Breed
Markings Brown, black muzzle, docked tail
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color Black muzzle
Age of Pet 6 yr
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Docked
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
