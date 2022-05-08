UPDATE: FOUND
Date Lost May 04, 2022
Area/Town Lost Aberdeen
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 216 Flat Rock Road
Owner's Full Name Sam Richardson
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 1-910-690-3828
Additional Comments Very friendly to people...but does not like other animals. We are very worried and miss her.
Animal Name Bobbie Jo
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Mixed Breed
Markings Brown, black muzzle, docked tail
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color Black muzzle
Age of Pet 6 yr
Is Pet Microchipped? No
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Tail of Pet Short
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
Coat of Pet Short
Ears of Pet Erect
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Tan with multi colored polka dots - bone shaped name tag
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Bone shaped name tag with name with all contact information
