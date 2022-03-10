Submission ID: 3688
Date Lost March 07, 2022
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Boone Drive / Firetower Road
Closest Major Intersection 705 / Firetower
Owner's Full Name Morgan Wood
Email Morganh0726@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9105854896
Alternate Phone (910) 684-0990
Additional Comments “Cheif” ran off with a neighbors dog on Monday 03/07/22. He has ran off before with the other dog but usually comes back within a day or so. The neighbors have not seen him and neither have we. We are really worried about our big baby and just want him home!
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Cheif
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pitbull
Markings White chest / brindle-ish / aggravated spot on foot/leg
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color Gray
Age of Pet 4.5
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Giant (75+ lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
