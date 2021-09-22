Submission ID: 3409
Date Lost September 21, 2021
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Union church Rd.
Closest Major Intersection Us highway 15-501
Owner's Full Name Klarissa Wright
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9102849875
Additional Comments Chanel is a 5 month old bully.
She is a tri chocolate colored .
She went missing this morning I have a feeling someone took her , if I have to I will offer a reward. We would like out baby back.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Chanel
Type of Animal Dog
Breed American Bully
Markings Lite tri markings , white stripe on nose, white chest
Predominant Color Brown
Age of Pet 5 months old
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Cropped
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
