Date Lost July 18, 2021
Area/Town Lost Pinebluff
Street or Road Where Pet Lost W Baltimore Ave
Owner's Full Name Meg Davis
Email bydngtym@yahoo.com
Zip 28373
Primary Phone 910 638 1721
Additional Comments Has blue collar and seresto collar with name and number
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Diesel
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Staffordshire terrior
Markings Light brown, white face and markings
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 8
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Blue
