Submission ID: 3596
Date Lost January 11, 2022
Area/Town Lost Vass/Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Ring Road
Closest Major Intersection Henderson Road and Union Church Road
Owner's Full Name Delicia Zapata
Email Val_a_fahle@yahoo.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9194789798
Alternate Phone (919) 498-8805
Additional Comments Hes not friendly with most other dogs or cats. Very friendly with people.and children. He will come when called.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Lucky Dog
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pit Mix
Markings Brown and white
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 8 years old
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
