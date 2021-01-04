Submission ID: 2993
Date Lost January 01, 2021
Area/Town Lost Derby
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Sycamore Lane
Owner's Full Name Cathy Zimmerman
Email llamas.perkins@gmail.com
Zip 27281
Primary Phone (910) 652-0144
Alternate Phone (828) 772-5073
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Junior
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pit bull mix
Markings Brown and white pattern
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 7
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Faded camouflage
Collar I.D. Tag(s) No Tags
