Submission ID: 2909
Date Lost November 02, 2020
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Loafers Lane
Owner's Full Name Brent & Cyndi Smith
Email cyndismith721@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 910-690-1192
Alternate Phone (910) 603-6031
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Bailey
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pit Bull mix
Markings light brown with white chest
Predominant Color light brown
Age of Pet 2 years
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
