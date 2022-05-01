Submission ID: 3775
Date Lost April 30, 2022
Area/Town Lost SOUTHERN PINES
Street or Road Where Pet Lost West Rhode Island Avenue
Owner's Full Name Seth Barun
Email seth.barun1@gmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 6305614716
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Sloppy Joe
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pit bull
Markings Brown with white face
Predominant Color brown
Age of Pet 3
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) black
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.