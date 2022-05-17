Lost Dog West End

Submission ID: 3773

Date Lost April 29, 2022

Area/Town Lost West End

Street or Road Where Pet Lost Beulah Hill Church Rd

Closest Major Intersection Highway 73

Owner's Full Name Caroline Cooper

Email caroline.hardwick60@gmail.com

Zip 27376

Primary Phone 910 670 0201

Additional Comments Small rough coat Jack Russell male. Answers to Billy

PHOTO IF AVAILABLE

Upload Photo

ANIMAL DESCRIPTION

Animal Name Billy

Type of Animal Dog

Breed Jack russell

Markings white/brown

Predominant Color White.9

2nd Color Brown

Age of Pet 3

Is Pet Microchipped? No

SEX

Sex of Pet Male

Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No

TAIL

Tail of Pet Docked

Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)

COAT

Coat of Pet Short

EARS

Ears of Pet Folded

COLLAR

Collar of Pet Plastic

Collar Color(s) Blue, says I gotta pee

Collar I.D. Tag(s) none

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days