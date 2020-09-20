Submission ID: 2834
Date Lost September 19, 2020
Area/Town Lost Vass
Street or Road Where Pet Lost McGill Road
Closest Major Intersection McGill Road and Hwy 690
Owner's Full Name Elizabeth Tow
Zip 28394
Primary Phone 9109731973
Additional Comments Sam is a 7 yaer old German short haired pointer with an orange collar.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Sam
Type of Animal Dog
Breed German short haired pointer (long tail)
Markings brown and white, spotted
Predominant Color brown
2nd Color white
Age of Pet 7
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) orange
