Lost Dog Vass

Submission ID: 2834

Date Lost September 19, 2020

Area/Town Lost Vass

Street or Road Where Pet Lost McGill Road

Closest Major Intersection McGill Road and Hwy 690

Owner's Full Name Elizabeth Tow

Email elizabethtow1986@gmail.com

Zip 28394

Primary Phone 9109731973

Additional Comments Sam is a 7 yaer old German short haired pointer with an orange collar.

PHOTO IF AVAILABLE

Upload Photo

ANIMAL DESCRIPTION

Animal Name Sam

Type of Animal Dog

Breed German short haired pointer (long tail)

Markings brown and white, spotted

Predominant Color brown

2nd Color white

Age of Pet 7

Is Pet Microchipped? No

SEX

Sex of Pet Male

Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes

TAIL

Tail of Pet Long

Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)

COAT

Coat of Pet Medium

EARS

Ears of Pet Hanging

COLLAR

Collar of Pet Nylon

Collar Color(s) orange

