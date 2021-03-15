Submission ID: 3096
Date Lost March 13, 2021
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Old Glendon Rd
Closest Major Intersection Brady Rd
Owner's Full Name Jason Blackburn
Email admire_it@hotmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 910.528.4206
Additional Comments Zoey is an English Bulldog and was last seen around 6pm on Brady Rd in Carthage. She’s very hyper and friendly with kids and pets. She is extremely athletic for an English Bulldog, she doesn’t breathe well enough to keep up with her athletic capabilities, however.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Zoey
Type of Animal Dog
Breed English Bulldog
Markings Fawn
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color White
Age of Pet ~7 years
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Curled
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
