Submission ID: 3754
Date Lost April 13, 2022
Area/Town Lost Robbins
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 120 North Frye street
Owner's Full Name Sherry Hoeppner
Email shoeppner2008@gmail.com
Zip 27325
Primary Phone 336 465 9745
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Rebel Hoeppner
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Chihuahua
Markings Looking at him swelled jaw on his left side
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Brown
Age of Pet 12
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Rabies tag, stretchy blue necklace with Rebel on it and a blue paw
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.