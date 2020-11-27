Submission ID: 2930
Date Lost November 24, 2020
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Joel Rd/Niagara Carthage
Closest Major Intersection 15-501
Owner's Full Name Pam Fisher
Zip 28327
Primary Phone (919) 559-0681
Additional Comments Shy and timid Pit/beagle mix. Picked up as a foster on Monday-pup has spent 4 years in a kennel is not used to humans or other dogs. Broke the blue leash with
Orange sailor anchors and ran.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name N/a
Type of Animal White paws chocolate pup
Breed Pit/beagle
Markings White paws
Predominant Color Chocolate brown
2nd Color White spots
Age of Pet 4 years
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Black
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.