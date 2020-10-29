Submission ID: 2888
Date Lost October 29, 2020
Area/Town Lost Pinehurst
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Midland Trail
Closest Major Intersection Midland trail and airport road
Owner's Full Name Emily Frohnapfel
Email Emilyfro17@gmail.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone 5409070107
Additional Comments 5 pound chihuahua named Ollie, white and brown
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Ollie
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Chihuahua
Markings Brown markings
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Brown
Age of Pet 6
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
