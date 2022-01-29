Submission ID: 3627
Date Lost January 27, 2022
Area/Town Lost Pinebluff
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Grape Street
Owner's Full Name Linda Richey
Email gmpage1@icloud.com
Zip 28373
Primary Phone 910-315-7175
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Small
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Mixed
Markings Brendal color
Predominant Color Brown
Age of Pet 12
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
