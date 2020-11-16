Submission ID: 2916
Date Lost November 13, 2020
Area/Town Lost Carthage/Robbins
Street or Road Where Pet Lost J. Dowdy Road
Closest Major Intersection Hwy 24/27 or Bethlehem Church Road
Owner's Full Name Alan Meyers
Email alanmeyers56@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 252-532-6854
Alternate Phone (252) 532-6865
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Braze
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Plott Hound
Markings None
Predominant Color Dark Brown Brindle
Age of Pet 2 years
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
