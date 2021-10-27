Submission ID: 3472
Date Lost October 27, 2021
Area/Town Lost Cameron
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 27 West
Owner's Full Name Flores Amayrani
Email amayranif661@icloud.com
Zip 28326
Primary Phone (443) 839-6967
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Scar
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Brindle pitbull
Markings White chest
Predominant Color Brindle
Age of Pet 4 months
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Plastic
Collar Color(s) Green
