UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED THE DOG HAS BEEN FOUND
Submission ID: 2968
Date Lost December 15, 2020
Area/Town Lost Robbins
Street or Road Where Pet Lost East Salisbury st
Closest Major Intersection 705
Owner's Full Name Susan cole
Zip 27325
Primary Phone 9109867043
Alternate Phone (336) 301-3455
Additional Comments Both girls are very sweet and live indoors. Not used to outdoors. Has collar and flea collar.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Star
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pit bull
Markings Triangle white on back of head. Bridle color
Predominant Color Brindle
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 1
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Grey flea collar with reflectors
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Starr imprinted in a heart
