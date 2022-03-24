Submission ID: 3718
Date Lost March 24, 2022
Area/Town Lost Niagara Carthage Rd
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 2520 NIAGARA CARTHAGE RD
Closest Major Intersection Niagara Carthage Rd and Vass Carthage Rd
Owner's Full Name Marcie Newman-Fiske
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9109782953
Additional Comments NEEDS MEDICAL ATTENTION
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Maizie
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pit
Markings Brindle
Predominant Color Brown
Age of Pet 5
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Pink and gray
