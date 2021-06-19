Submission ID: 3268
Date Lost June 17, 2021
Area/Town Lost Sanford
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Rhynewood Dr
Closest Major Intersection Wicker St & US 421
Owner's Full Name Jocabed Aragon
Email jocabedxaragon@gmail.com
Zip 27330
Primary Phone 9192658485
Additional Comments Please help me find my sweet boy! There will be a $100 reward if found.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Chance
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pitt Bull Terrier Mix
Markings Brindle Black and Brown Strips with white paws
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color Black
Age of Pet 3-4 years old
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.