Lost Dog, Brindle Pit Mix in Glendon Jan 6, 2023
Submission ID: 4207
Street or Road Where Pet Lost (You do not need to include house #) Glendon NC
Owner's First Name Emily
Email emilyjohnson724@gmail.com
Primary Phone 9107835527
CONTACT INFORMATION
Date Lost January 05, 2023
Area/Town Lost Glendon NC
Owner's Full Name Emily
Email emilyjohnson724@gmail.com
Zip 27325
Primary Phone 9107835527
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo (pic only, no video)
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Xena
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pit mix
Markings None
Predominant Color Brindle
Age of Pet 1
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Leather
Collar Color(s) Purple
