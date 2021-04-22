UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED THE DOG HAS BEEN FOUND
Submission ID: 3161
Date Lost April 21, 2021
Area/Town Lost Seven Lakes, north side
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Thistle Lane and Firetree Lane
Closest Major Intersection Seven Lakes Drive and Highway 211
Owner's Full Name Susan Day
Email smdx2moa@gmail.com
Zip 27376
Primary Phone 9106905402
Alternate Phone (910) 638-8684
Additional Comments Lost dog. Female brindle Pit bull mix. Wearing a rainbow colored collar, name tag came off. Her name is Lola and she went missing sometime last night around intersection of Firetree Lane and Thistle Lane in Seven Lakes N. She is very friendly and our baby.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Lola
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pit bull mix
Markings Brindle
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color Black
Age of Pet 3
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Rainbow
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.