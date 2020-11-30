UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED DOG HAS BEEN FOUND
Date Lost November 30, 2020
Area/Town Lost Southern pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Brothers road off us 1
Closest Major Intersection US-1
Owner's Full Name Nicole kemerling
Email Kemerlingnl@gmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 336972-2573
Alternate Phone (508) 542-0213
Additional Comments These two went missing around 8:45 am 11/30/20 during the bad storm. Names are Alton and Lexi.
Upload Photo File uploaded
Animal Name Lexi
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Mutt
Markings Brindle
Predominant Color White tan black brindle
2nd Color Wearing teal collar
Age of Pet 10 month
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Giant (75+ lbs)
Coat of Pet Short
Ears of Pet Hanging
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Teal
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Yes
