Submission ID: 3793
Date Lost May 07, 2022
Area/Town Lost Pinehurst No 6
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Lochmoor ct
Closest Major Intersection Juniper creek/deerwood ln
Owner's Full Name Kathryn Galloway
Email Khgalloway@gmail.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone 9106913885
Alternate Phone (910) 585-1754
Additional Comments Friendly puppy, wearing metal collar, blue collar with tag and 15ft long lead. Name is Hugo
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Hugo
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Coonhound/Pit mix
Markings Brindle
Predominant Color Brindle
Age of Pet 11 months
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Blue
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Yes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.