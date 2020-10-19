Submission ID: 2875
Date Lost October 15, 2020
Area/Town Lost Jackson Springs
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Flowers rd /mill Ed
Closest Major Intersection 73/211
Owner's Full Name Brittany reinhart
Email Bassmom1315@gmail.com
Zip 27281
Primary Phone 9548020563
Additional Comments His name is rufus he is very friendly he is pit don’t be scared of him
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Rufus
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pit mix
Markings Brindle with white on chest
Age of Pet 8 month
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.